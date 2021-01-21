$7.17 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to post sales of $7.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.14 million to $8.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 million to $20.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.94 million, with estimates ranging from $28.17 million to $35.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NREF. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $52,196.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NREF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a current ratio of 1,712.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

