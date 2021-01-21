707 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Bought by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Catalent by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,163 shares of company stock worth $1,990,667 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $120.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.04.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

