7,099 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,897 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,923,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.95. 560,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,053,502. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

