$75.24 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post $75.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.47 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $82.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $303.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $314.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $361.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

LYTS opened at $8.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. LSI Industries has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.