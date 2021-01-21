7,650 Shares in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 240,274 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 130,483 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 28.4% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 90,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 119.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

