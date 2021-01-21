$767.05 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report $767.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $775.26 million and the lowest is $764.30 million. II-VI reported sales of $666.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

IIVI has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. II-VI has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $783,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,104,874.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $6,535,269.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,707,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,697 shares of company stock worth $27,218,362 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of II-VI by 16.7% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,435,000 after acquiring an additional 417,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in II-VI by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 110,860 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in II-VI by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at $560,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

