$786.17 Million in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce $786.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $785.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $794.00 million. Marvell Technology Group reported sales of $717.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $323,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,315 shares of company stock worth $4,351,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

