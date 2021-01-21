83,292 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 83,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.96. 42,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,277. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average is $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.