8,340 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after buying an additional 1,918,278 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,722,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,358,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after buying an additional 227,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,225,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

