83,949 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Acquired by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 83,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.07% of Denali Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,101,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,474,350 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

