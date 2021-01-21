9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Trading Up 5.9%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 1,858,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,223,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

Get 9F alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9F Company Profile (NASDAQ:JFU)

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.