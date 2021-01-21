AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. AAC Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.10.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

