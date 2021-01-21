AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.84

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 5776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

SKFRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

