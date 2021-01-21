AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AB Volvo (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

VLVLY traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 18,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,040. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.44. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $26.38.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

