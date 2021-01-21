Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,727 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.3% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $106,436,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568,480 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 36.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,881,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $198,508,000 after purchasing an additional 506,668 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

Shares of ABT opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The stock has a market cap of $200.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.