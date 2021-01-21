Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lifted by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.1% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.61. 23,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,312. The firm has a market cap of $196.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

