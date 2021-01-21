Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 1,187 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 191.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1,230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 78,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Tesla by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $847.40. 606,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,686,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.15. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The company has a market cap of $803.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,701.61, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

