Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 329 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,464,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Accenture by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,714,165 shares of company stock valued at $154,647,418. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

NYSE ACN traded down $4.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.31. 32,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,495. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

