Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $10.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $544.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.75. The firm has a market cap of $337.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.