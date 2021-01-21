Abbrea Capital LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in FedEx by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 251.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in FedEx by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $255.00. 83,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,097. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

