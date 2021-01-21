Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 2,023 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 37.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $51,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.83. 540,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,053,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $223.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

