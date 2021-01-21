Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after purchasing an additional 741,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,853,000 after purchasing an additional 369,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.66. 2,281,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,650,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.59 and its 200 day moving average is $179.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.