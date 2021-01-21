Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 2,087 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after buying an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after buying an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $174.95. 257,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,009,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

