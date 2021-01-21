AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 297,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 65,546 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,265,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.32. 71,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,909,862. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $196.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.