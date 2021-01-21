Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CFO John F. Gavin Sells 2,630 Shares

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $300,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $114.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $114.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACIA shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.