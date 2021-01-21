Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen Sells 3,921 Shares

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $448,719.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACIA stock opened at $114.49 on Thursday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $114.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,257,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,123,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,404,000 after purchasing an additional 376,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 180,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 109,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

ACIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

