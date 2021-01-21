Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

AKR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,196. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.