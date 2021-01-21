Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,569 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.36% of Acceleron Pharma worth $28,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $745,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on XLRN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $126.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.10. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $136.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

