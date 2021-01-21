ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.75

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 4615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 398,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,360.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,117 shares of company stock worth $1,414,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 68.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

