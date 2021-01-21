Actinium (ACM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $253,727.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $148,199.56 and approximately $253,727.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 68,062.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 27,876,700 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

