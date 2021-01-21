Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.81.

Shares of GOLF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,356. Acushnet has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $42.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

