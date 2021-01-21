ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Trading 5.8% Higher

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.90. 160,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 179,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ADDvantage Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

