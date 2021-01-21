AdEx Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One AdEx token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00512644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00039432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,097.73 or 0.03711019 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017055 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

