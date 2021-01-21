Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.69.

NYSE ADNT opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 597.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 108.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 58,876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 281.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

