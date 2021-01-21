ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Trading 8.7% Higher

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 14,062,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 3,892,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $226.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 20.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 101,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

