Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $472.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

