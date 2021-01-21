ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $14.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 481,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.98 million, a P/E ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $17.90.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 20.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 676,842 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 85.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 409,806 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 59.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

