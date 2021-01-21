Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 327.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of AMD opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

