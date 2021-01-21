Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Cut by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $91.48. 3,022,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,386,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

