Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.06

Shares of Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.06 and last traded at $89.05, with a volume of 2505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62.

Advantest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

