AEN Smart Token Price Hits $0.0080 (AENS)

AEN Smart Token (CURRENCY:AENS) traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. AEN Smart Token has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $6,427.00 worth of AEN Smart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AEN Smart Token has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One AEN Smart Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00052517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00127468 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00307568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00072317 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00071935 BTC.

AEN Smart Token Profile

AEN Smart Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 701,557,511 tokens. The official website for AEN Smart Token is www.aencoin.com.

Buying and Selling AEN Smart Token

AEN Smart Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

