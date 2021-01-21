Aeron (ARNX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $69,458.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $91,736.69 and $69,458.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

