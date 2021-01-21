AgaveCoin (AGVC) Price Down 23% This Week

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One AgaveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AgaveCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.57 million and $9,068.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AgaveCoin has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00530392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.33 or 0.03863082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016772 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AgaveCoin Profile

AgaveCoin Profile

AgaveCoin (AGVC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. AgaveCoin's total supply is 35,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 coins. AgaveCoin's official website is www.agavecoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The AgaveCoin token (AGVC) is a token to participate and support the multimillionaire business of Agave Industry. AgaveCoin SAPI, it´s a Mexican industrial company that aims to become a worldwide reference producer of Agave and Agave based Products. More than being just an Agave provider, AgaveCoin will revolutionize the Agave market by introducing his own Agave cryptocurrency. “

AgaveCoin Coin Trading

AgaveCoin Coin Trading

AgaveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

