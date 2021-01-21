AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $14.12. 8,475,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 10,012,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 214.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 145,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $488,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,305 shares in the company, valued at $421,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barrett Mooney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,692 shares of company stock worth $1,077,782. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

