AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Desjardins

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGFMF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGF Management from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGF Management from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC assumed coverage on AGF Management in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded AGF Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF remained flat at $$4.97 during trading on Thursday. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

