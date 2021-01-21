Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 510 ($6.66).

Shares of LON AGK traded down GBX 20.35 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 654.15 ($8.55). 387,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,414. Aggreko Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 854.40 ($11.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 628.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 495.17. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96.

In other Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) news, insider Ian Marchant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of £29,650 ($38,737.91).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

