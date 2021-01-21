Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

