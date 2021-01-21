Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.07. Approximately 1,589,483 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,288,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

API has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agora stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

