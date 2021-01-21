Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.50

Shares of Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.39 ($0.20), with a volume of 4411903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.05 ($0.18).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.36. The stock has a market cap of £76.85 million and a PE ratio of 21.43.

About Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC)

Agronomics Limited, formerly known as Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited, is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.