AidCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $388,031.21 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AidCoin has a total market cap of $388,031.21 and approximately $52.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.13 or 0.00543844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00042019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.80 or 0.03846477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016360 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

